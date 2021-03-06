Church leaders told not to befriend RSS

A central committee meeting of the reform-oriented Joint Christian Council (JCC) has warned Church leaders of backlash from the laity if they attempted to step into the RSS camp at a time “when the RSS and Sangh Parivar organisations are going ahead with the idea of a theocratic State and against Christians.”

In a strongly-worded statement, the JCC accused Church leaders of turning a blind eye to statements of people like Pratap Simha, MP, who allegedly wanted to deny government facilities to Christians, “in order to prevent being pulled up for amassing unlimited wealth and for receiving funds from abroad.”

“Their backdoor deals to betray the laity and take them to the Sangh Parivar camp will be strongly resisted,” the JCC said.

The council said that the leaders seemed to have conveniently forgotten torching of churches, burning alive of Graham Staines and incarceration of missionaries and rights activists such as Fr. Stan Swamy and were singing paeans to the “arch-rivals”. The council would, therefore, launch a campaign to expose the “business mindedness” of the Church leaders, it said.