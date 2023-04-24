Roadshow, meet with Church leaders mark Day 1 of PM’s visit to Kerala

April 24, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met eight Christian religious leaders in Kochi on Monday. The meeting of the Church leaders with the Prime Minister has widely been linked to the BJP trying to build bridges with the Christian community to help the party garner the community votes in the elections. Reports of some of the Church leaders favouring friendship with the BJP had evoked mixed response, especially with frequent reports of attacks on Christian communities in some States.

Those who interacted with the Prime Minister on his first day of the two-day Kerala visit included George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church; Joseph Mar Gregorios of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church; Mar Mathew Moolakkatt of the Knanaya Catholic Church; Metropolitan Archbishop Awgin Kuriakose of the Chaldean Syrian Church, Thrissur; Baselios Marthoma Mathews III of the Malankara Orthodox Church.

Cardinal Mar Cleemis of the Malankara Catholic Church; Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Archdiocese of Varapuzha; and Kuriakose Mar Severios of the Knanaya Syrian Church, Chingavanam; too met Mr. Modi.

The Archdiocese of Verapoly said in a communique that Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, in his meeting with the Prime Minister, intended to highlight the issue of violence committed against Christians in different parts of the country and would seek steps for ending them. The archbishop would point out to the Prime Minister that the 10% economic reservation was against the constitutionally guaranteed principle of reservation. If at all the government was keen on continuing with the reservation for the economically weaker sections, it should be extended to the poor in all sections of society and the discrimination in providing the reservation shall be avoided, it said.

Youth conclave

Earlier, the Prime Minister walked for nearly a kilometre from Thevara Junction as part of his roadshow and later shifted to his vehicle to arrive at the Sacred Heart College grounds where a youth conclave was held. Hundreds of party workers lined up on the roadside to greet the Prime Minister. The party workers welcomed him by showering flowers on his vehicle.

Before arriving on the stage to inaugurate the youth conclave, Mr. Modi planted a sapling on the campus of the college that is celebrating its diamond jubilee. Later, referring to the planting of the sapling in his public address, Mr. Modi hoped that the sapling would grow into a big tree to symbolise the amity between various sections of society.