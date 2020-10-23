Church denies change in policy on same-sex union

KOCHI

23 October 2020 00:01 IST

Reports on Pope’s statement in documentary baseless, says Catholic body

In the wake of reports suggesting that Pope Francis has welcomed same-sex civil unions, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has issued a statement affirming that there is no change in the Church’s stance on family life or same-sex love.

“News reports that said Pope Francis has justified same-sex marriage in a documentary ‘Francesco’ directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, are misleading and baseless,” the Catholic body said in a release here on Thursday.

“The Church doesn’t announce its doctrines on marriage and family life through documentaries. Pope Francis has said even before that people in the LGBT state are children of God and deserve all care, consideration and love. A similar stance was taken by the Church in the doctrine on sexual morality issued in 1975. The Church is of the view that homosexual tendencies and homosexual acts should be viewed separately,” the statement said.

The Catholic Church doesn’t see the living together of same-sex lovers as marriage. But this has been recognised by some countries as a civil union. The Church is seriously considering adding those in such relations to the flock. This was the official stance pronounced by the Pope and there hasn’t been any change in this, the statement quotes KCBC media commission chairman Bishop Joseph Pamplany as saying.

Pope Francis hasn’t taken a stance in contravention of the stated doctrine of the Church on sexual morality, says the statement issued by Fr. Jacob G. Palackappilly, KCBC spokesperson.