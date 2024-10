The Syro-Malabar Church has officially cautioned the faithful against the “deceitful” ways of those threatening to disrupt the ordination of deacons in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The same people who brought the faithful out into the streets allegedly for not ordaining the deacons were now threatening to disrupt their ordinations and Mass, said Father Antony Vadakkekara, official spokesman of the Church on Thursday.

