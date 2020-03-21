Church bars Mass with people’s participation

KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has asked its parishes not to conduct Mass with laity participation until further orders, in conformity with the instructions issued by the Central and State governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, the priests should perform the services, especially for saving everyone from the grip of the disease, the circular, signed by Cardinal George Alencherry, said.

Kochi Bishop Joseph Kariyil also asked parishes and chapels to conduct services, including the Sunday Mass, without people’s participation till April 3. Asking the faithful to pray individually, the Bishop said there was a plan to relay the holy services using digital-online media.

Funerals to be held in this period should not have more than 15 persons, with the body to be brought straight from homes to the cemetery.

In view of the stipulation for social distancing, confessions would not be possible during this period.

Marriage announcements would be restricted to displaying them on church notice boards. While care for the needy and the destitute should be extended, the faithful should pray at home and read the scripture, Bishop Kariyil said.