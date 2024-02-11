GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Church appeals for protecting human lives against wild animal attacks

February 11, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil said that human beings losing life to wild animal attacks cannot be justified. He said in a statement here on Sunday that the incident in which a father of a family in Mananthavady was killed by a wild elephant cannot be justified. He said it is a matter of shame for the State and called on the State authorities to take immediate measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council. KRLCC vice-president Joseph Jude said in a statement here that the government should ensure the safety and protection of the lives and property of people living in hill areas. It is not enough for the government to take measures when lives have been lost or disasters have struck but steps should be taken to prevent loss of lives and disasters. The KRLCC statement also claimed that 42 people have lost their lives during the tenure of the government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The major archbishop demanded that exemplary action should be taken against those responsible for the death in Mananthavady. The government should take more seriously the cases in which people lost their lives to wild animals as well as animal attacks on standing crops. He also conveyed his condolences to the family of the person, who lost his life to the elephant attack.

