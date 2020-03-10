Chullikkal to switch to solar energy

Chullickal could be the first ward within Kochi Corporation limits to turn to solar power to meet its energy requirements. An energy survey report of the ward prepared by the Corporation’s Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) was released on Monday.

The door-to-door sample survey was conducted in the two sq.km area of the ward comprising around 2,000 houses to determine the inclination of residents towards renewable energy sources and deduce the potential of the ward to utilise solar power.

Antony Francis, councillor representing Chullickal, pointed out that implementing the report would require the Corporation’s support since a majority of the area’s residents would not be able to bear the initial installation expenses. Johnson Master, chairman, Tax Appeal Standing Committee, said as a pilot project, funds would be set aside from the coming financial year’s plan fund to set up solar panels in around 300 houses in the ward.

The survey found that nearly 50% of residents were not in favour of shifting to solar power and were apprehensive of the initial monetary investment involved. Around 41% of residents were unaware of the government subsidy of up to 30% to set up panels.

This was the first such ward-level energy survey by a local body in the country, according to Rajan Chedambath, director, C-HED. The survey was likely to be extended to other wards of the Corporation soon, he said.

If solar panels are set up in the ward, around 34 gigawatt hours of electricity could be generated annually, preventing the production of over 1 crore kg of carbon dioxide.

The survey was conducted by students from Cochin College and compiled with assistance from the World Resources Institute (WRI).