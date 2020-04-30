Chullikkal in Kochi no more a hotspot

Panayapilly-Chullikkal, the 8th division of Kochi Corporation, has been removed from the list of COVID-19 hotspots with effect from Thursday night onwards.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said the 65th division of Kaloor South-Kathrikadavu would remain the only hotspot in the district.

The two places were named hotspots as part of COVID-19 preventive measures in the district because a cluster of cases had emerged from the area.

With no new cases of COVID-19 being reported from the district and the first sample of the only patient left at Government Medical College testing negative, Ernakulam could become COVID-19-free if the patient’s second sample also turns negative.

Tests conducted in Ernakulam to check for community spread had not shown any positive results yet, said Mr. Sunil Kumar. The district had completed preparations to receive people reaching here from various places, said the Minister. The airport and seaports will be equipped to deal with the inflow when the lockdown is lifted. Measures to be put in place at the entry points would be discussed with the Navy, Port and airport officials at a meeting on Friday, he added.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said the district administration had taken stock of all residents likely to arrive from abroad and had identified homes and other facilities for them to stay during the quarantine period.

The Minster said many reports of high prices of construction material had been received and it was decided to take action against those taking advantage of the lockdown.