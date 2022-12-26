Christmas revelry turns violent in North Paravur, man stabs friend to death

December 26, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Christmas night revelry turned violent when a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend during a drinking session at Nanthyattukunnathu in North Paravur on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as K.N. Balachandran, 37, of Chennamangalam. He was allegedly stabbed to death by Muraleedharan Nair, 55, of Nanthyattukunnathu. The victim died on the spot. The North Paravur police arrested Muraleedharan shortly thereafter.

According to the police, the two were electrical workers and had been staying together for nearly two months. The incident was reportedly spurred by minor arguments over a drinking session.

Ganja seized

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested two persons with 1.50 kg of ganja.

Falaludheen, 25, of Nagaon in Assam and Abbas, 38, of Murshidabad in West Bengal were picked up from near Mudikkal. They had reportedly smuggled in the narcotic from Assam. They used to sell it among migrant workers, the police said.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Narcotic Cell) P.P. Shams and comprising Inspector R. Ranjith, Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas and P.P. Binoy, Assistant Sub Inspector N.K. Biju, and senior civil police officers C.K. Meeran, Jeemon K. Pillai, and A.T. Jins made the arrest.

Arrested

The Kunnathunadu police arrested a person in connection with a theft case. The arrested is Manumohan, 23, of Airapuram. The police seized around 150 grams of ganja. He used to sell the narcotic to students and migrant workers, the police said. He was an accused in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He also has theft cases against him at Kuruppampady and Kunnathunadu police stations. The seizure and arrest were made during a special drive conducted on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

A team comprising Inspector V.P. Sudheesh, Sub Inspectors A.B. Satheesh and K.R. Haridas, and senior civil police officers T.A. Afsal Alikunju, Abhilash Kumar, and E.S. Bindu made the arrest.

Sexual abuse

The Aluva police arrested a private bus employee on charge pf sexually abusing a minor girl after promising to marry her.

Nizam, 24, of Eloor had established friendship with the victim who used to travel in his bus before allegedly abusing her. He was nabbed from his hideout at Kalamassery.

A team led by Sub Inspector L. Anilkumar and civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, and H. Harris made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.

Assault

The Vazhakkulam police arrested seven persons on charge of trespass and assault. The arrested are Gokul Shaji, 20, Akash, 19, Alan John, 22, Ananthu, 23, Ron Shaji, 18, Ajay Biju, 22, and Arjun Biju, 20, all residents of Vazhakkulam.

They are accused of barging into the house of Manumohan and assaulting him and his family. All were produced in court and remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

A team led by Muvattupuzha Rural DySP Muhammed Riyas and comprising Sub Inspector T.K. Manoj, senior civil police officers Reji Thankappan and Sethukumar, and civil police officers Sarath and Mithun made the arrest.