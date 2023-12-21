Christmas is celebration of God’s closeness to man, says Cleemis

December 21, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

“Christmas is an occasion that reminds us of God’s closeness to man. At the centre of God’s plans is all humanity,” said Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council. He was delivering this year’s Christmas message at a gathering organised at the Pastoral Orientation Centre in Kochi on Thursday.

Other speakers at the gathering spoke of journalism in the post-truth era and at a time when democracy was losing its shine. It was recalled that dissent is the safety valve of democracy and action against dissent struck at the heart of democracy. The speakers also praised journalism which displayed courage and toiled hard to bring the truth to the people even in the face of grave danger.