Christmas is an exhortation to peace, says Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council

December 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church in Kerala, said Christmas is an exhortation to peace. The message of Christmas is “peace to all people of goodwill”, according to the bishops’ statement on Christmas eve.

War and conflicts in different parts of the world affect the poor and the ordinary more than anyone else. People as a whole, however, desire peace, but vested interests continue to disrupt peace in the world, the message added. The bishops prayed that world leaders would be blessed by God to work for peace and to end conflicts.

In his Christmas message, Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, said “We live in a time when man is distancing himself from God”. Citing Prophet Isiah, he said “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace”. Countries such as Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Palestine were remembered specially in his message as the Patriarch said the East had been crushed by existential tragedies, economic crisis and oppressive wars, revealing the hardness of the heart of men.

Bishop Sebastian Vanikyapurakkal, apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Church, said in his message that Christmas was an occasion for peace and harmony. He cited prayers during the mass which called for peace and unity for the nation and the Church and strength to defeat forces of war and disharmony.

Former head of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry said in his message that Christmas was the greatest miracle in the world. “Men steeped in sin received the grace to reach God and this is the occasion and the basis of our celebrations,” he said.