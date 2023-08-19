HamberMenu
Christians being increasingly targeted, alleges KCBC

August 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has alleged that Christians are increasingly becoming the target of riots and mob attacks in Pakistan and India.

It is regrettable that the majority population in Pakistan is attacking the minority Christian community on the basis of unfounded accusations. According to reports, lynching may have been the goal of some extremist religious organisations who spread untrue accusations.

Governments in countries where attacks take place as well as other nations and the United Nations must act decisively in this situation, said Father Jacob G. Palakkappilly, deputy secretary general and spokesperson, KCBC, here in a statement.

