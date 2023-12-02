Christian group seeks end to ‘illegal’ sale of church property

December 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

An inter-denominational Christian group in Mumbai has sought the support of like-minded Christians in India as it launched an online signature campaign to end the “illegal sale of church property” by church leaders.

“Instances of illegal sale of church property are rampant and increasing, but ordinary Christians are afraid to speak against it. We want the States and the Union government to intervene to prevent the alienation of church property,” said Cyril Samuel Dara, a lawyer, who founded Christian Reform United People Association two decades ago in Mumbai.

The group planned to garner the support of as many Christians as possible before the petition was submitted to the Union government and respective State governments, he said. If the governments failed, then the matter could be taken to a court of law, he said.

The online petition has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures after it was launched three days ago, said Mr. Dara, who wants to reach out to Christians in other parts of India such as Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for support.

Reform-minded church groups in Kerala had been fighting for the enactment of a law to prevent church leaders selling off church property without the consent of the larger church membership, who were the actual owners of the property, said M.L. George of Catholic Laymen’s Association.

A federation of reform-minded Christian groups, Joint Christian Council, has also repeatedly called for a Kerala Church Properties and Institutions Trust Bill to ensure the democratic administration of church property. Felix Pulludan of the council said political parties, with an eye on vote banks, were shying away from enacting a law to that effect.

A series of land sales in 2016, triggering a series of allegations and counter allegations and generating a substantial number of civil court cases, has divided the Syro-Malabar Church, an independent eastern rite church in the Roman fold. The land sales turned out to be a matter of embarrassment and elements within the church called for a more transparent conduct of church affairs.

Mr. Dara said church property was being sold off by leaders at their whims. The church is no longer in a position to buy back such properties. He said church leaders had been known to sell off property in places such as Mumbai and Goa.