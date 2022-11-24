Chottanikkara sets a model in waste management

November 24, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Chottanikkara panchayat has set a model of sorts in waste management since it embarked on a mission to turn itself plastic-free around four years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the panchayat has put in place a systematic arrangement for the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste, besides turning it into a source of revenue generation as well. During the last financial year alone, the panchayat made ₹1.94 lakh through the collection of non-biodegradable waste.

A team of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) has been deployed for the purpose with 28 members drawn from all 14 wards of the panchayat. They collect non-biodegradable waste from households, shops and establishments for 15 days a month.

Since the formation of the HKS in 2018, the panchayat has been able to get rid of about 270 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste. On an average, about 4,200kg waste is being removed from the panchayat in a month.

“We are extending all possible assistance to HKS for effective waste management. Frequent review meetings are held to address the problems faced by them in waste collection. We also conduct awareness programmes for further streamlining the collection of non-biodegradable waste,” said Chottanikkara panchayat president M.R. Rajesh.

The waste collected by HKS is then moved into a mini-material collection facility. Two such facilities have been set up in as many wards in the panchayat. The waste is segregated at these facilities before being moved into a material collection facility. From there, the waste is handed over to a private firm for treatment.

The panchayat has thus effectively devised a doorstep collection system of waste. For the service, a user fee of ₹50 is collected from households and ₹100 from traders.

Besides, the panchayat has also taken the initiative for the treatment of biodegradable waste at source by setting up an assortment of facilities like bio-bins and biogas plants. The panchayat is also into the production of bio-manure with the help of the Krishi Bhavan. Also, HKS members are being deployed for the distribution of plants, vegetable seeds, and saplings in the panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT