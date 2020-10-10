Chottanikkara panchayat tops solid waste management rating in Ernakulam district

27 panchayats, 5 municipalities found eligible for govt. certificate

Chottanikkara grama panchayat has topped the list of local bodies in Ernakulam in the assessment test on solid waste management conducted by the Department of Local Self-Government.

The local body earned 87 points out of 100. Twenty-seven panchayats and five municipalities won more than 60 marks and turned eligible for receiving certificates from the government for effective solid waste management.

However, only 32% of the panchayats in the district qualified the test. Eight municipalities also failed to make it to the list. The government had chalked out a 20-point criteria for evaluating the steps taken by local bodies for effective management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste generated within their limits.

Varapetti panchayat missed the top slot by one point and emerged runner-up with 86 points followed by Kunnukara (84 points). The top 10 panchayats included Nedumbassery (79); Pallippuram (77); Kalady (77); Kumbalanghi (77); Rayamangalam (72); Mulanthuruthy (72); Amballur (71); and Vadakkekara (71).

North Paravur topped the list of municipalities, with 93 points for implementing source-level treatment mechanisms and effective collection and storage of non-biodegradable waste. Eloor and Aluva shared the second place.

Interestingly, Aluva municipality figured among the five municipalities in Ernakulam pulled up by the State Pollution Control Board for non-compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The authorities informed the appraisal committee that they had depended on Brahmapuram for biodegradable waste alone while claiming to have initiated steps for proper collection and segregation of non-biodegradable waste. Piravom and Kothamangalam municipalities earned 67 and 64 points respectively.

The criteria for evaluation included use of members of Haritha Karma Sena for collection of non-biodegradable waste; number of households handing over waste to the green volunteers; and families remitting user fee for collection of non-biodegradable waste at doorstep.

The evaluation also took into account the source-level treatment of biodegradable waste undertaken by the local bodies. The availability of material collection and resource recovery facilities for management of non-biodegradable waste was evaluated as part of the overall rating process. The evaluation committee checked whether the local bodies had set up public toilets. The presence of waste dumping yards and the quality of water resources in each civic body were also analysed.