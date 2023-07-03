Choornikkara panchayat library on a mission to bring people back to books

July 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

In a departure from its normal working hours, the Choornikkara panchayat library near Aluva town remained open through the day this Sunday.

And that will be the case on the first Sunday of every month henceforth as the library embarks on a novel project to draw women and children to reading, for which the Choornikkara panchayat and the Kudumbashree Mission have joined hands. Usually, the library remains open only between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The project aims at the doorstep delivery of books across 900 households under 60 Kudumbashree Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) in the panchayat. Sixty Kudumbashree members have been trained as volunteers for delivering and picking up the books.

“The popularity of the Internet and smartphones has reduced the number of people visiting the library to borrow books. The project, probably the first of its kind by a local body in the State, aims at overcoming this crisis,” said librarian K.R. Sunilkumar.

Books of various genres worth ₹1.15 lakh have been bought specifically for the project using the funds allocated by the panchayat. Under the project, 60 specially designed kits with a dozen books each will be handed over to the volunteers. They will circulate the kits among the households in the chosen NHGs.

“Books will be returned after four weeks and will be replaced by a fresh kit on the first Sunday of every month. We have decided to keep the library open through the day on those Sundays for the volunteers to exchange the kits since it may not be possible for them to turn up at a specific time on account of their engagements as Kudumbashree members,” said Mr. Sunilkumar.

The library took stock of the project on Sunday, coinciding with the maiden exchange of book kits since the project was launched on May 27.

“The project has been well received by families. The books are now being circulated in three NHGs in every ward, but we are being approached by more NHGs,” said Legi Vinod, one of the volunteers.

The panchayat has allocated another ₹1 lakh for buying more books and is exploring ways to take the project forward. “We are also trying to mobilise corporate social responsibility funds. A major bank has agreed to buy us books for which we are preparing a list,” said Raji Santhosh, Choornikkara panchayat president.

