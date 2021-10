Kochi

06 October 2021 01:26 IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will organise a chocolate fest on October 16 for chocolate lovers.

The fest will be open to the public at Edappally metro station from 8 am to 8 pm.

Those who wish to participate may register by visiting www.kochimetro.org, according to a communication from KMRL.

Advertising

Advertising