Chlorination of wells under way in Aluva

Activity part of Guru Purnima rituals

The Aluva District Hospital on Tuesday led health awareness activities as part of Guru Purnima rituals held in connection with the Karkidakam full moon. Health workers undertook chlorination of wells in various wards.

Chlorination activities in two wards, five and six, will be completed in seven days.

Water-borne diseases

The activity has been initiated to protect people from water-borne diseases. Thousands gather at the sandbanks of the Periyar to pay respects for the departed souls. Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the chlorination of the temple well situated on the Periyar banks.

