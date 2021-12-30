Chittilappilly Foundation to give ₹25 crore to LIFE Mission

KOCHI

30 December 2021

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, industrialist and philanthropist, and P.B. Sameer, expatriate businessman from Nellikkuzhi, said they were happy to be part of the LIFE Mission programme, which aims to provide land for the landless to build houses. They were speaking at a programme in which documents were signed between the State government and the K. Chittilappilly Foundation, which has offered ₹25 crore for providing ₹2.5 lakh each to a 1,000 people.

“It is a big day for me,” said Mr. Chittilappilly. Mr. Sameer, who bought 50 cents of land to be donated towards the LIFE Mission, said he was happy and proud to be part of the programme. He said he had approached Nellikkuzhi panchayat president P.M. Majeed about six months ago and land was identified for purchase.

The third phase of LIFE Mission aims to provide land to 2.5 lakh landless people in three years. From then on, one lakh plots would be given to the landless every year, said Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan. The function also marked the handing over of the documents related to the land donated by Mr. Sameer.

As per the list prepared in 2017 with the applications received, there are 1,10,487 landless people. The Minister said that if the land required for the remaining houses for the landless was to be purchased, it would involve an investment of around ₹7,500 crore, which made it extremely difficult for the government and various departments to achieve the target. It was under such circumstances that ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ programme, appealing to generous people to come forward to help realise the dream of houses for all, was launched, he added.

Those who have donated land towards the third phase of the LIFE Mission include Sukumaran Vaidyar, Poovachal, Thiruvananthapuram, who has donated 260 cents; Sreemathi Hema Jayachandran, Paravoor, Kollam (73 cents); Subramanyam Abdulla, Kadakkal, Kollam (100 cents); R.B. Babu, B.R. Rajalaxmi, Vaikom, Kottayam (64 cents); Michael Kalluveli, Peruvanthanam, Idukki (200 cents); P.P. Fatima, Thrikkalangode, Malappuram (50 cents); Kaippadath Abdullah, Purathoo, Malappuram (50 cents); Thangam, Mannarkkad, Palakkad (30 cents); Ilambulasseri Education Trust, Karimkuzha (45 cents); V.V. Balakrishnan, Perumanoor, Palakkad (100 cents); Vipina Chandra, Koppam, Palakkad (30 cents); and Radha, Naduvathur, Kozhikode (30 cents).