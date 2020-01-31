Chinese nationals allowed into city without quarantine advice

Even as the State has upped the surveillance against Coronavirus, at least a few people have travelled from China and reached Kerala from other destinations, domestic or international, where there had been no report of Coronavirus infections.

On Thursday morning, three Chinese nationals, who are on job or business visa in Kochi, reached the Cochin International Airport from Kuala Lumpur. With just a certificate from the airport health officials, the three persons, who had reportedly visited their hometowns to take part in Chinese new year celebrations, reached their homes in Kochi without being advised on the 28-day home quarantine. Two of the three Chinese nationals reached their office in the city to take part in official meetings, it is learnt.

The Chinese executives left the office after the local employees raised the issue of quarantine with the HR head.

The district surveillance office said the company representative has been advised. The Chinese nationals, who were asked to leave office, would be contacted and advised to keep away from public spaces for the required number of days, said Additional District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi.

She said the Cochin International Airport was undertaking international level screenings and Health officials were trained in handling such emergencies. According to Dr. Sreedevi, advice on quarantine and health services enquiry numbers were being provided at the airport.

It was the responsibility of individuals to protect themselves and others if they had been exposed to people from affected regions, and to contact Health officials and seek advice, said Dr. Sreeedevi. Since the virus was infectious even in the incubation period, the process of quarantine was important, she added.

The district monitoring cell for Coronavirus may be contacted at 0484-2368802.