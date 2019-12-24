Kochi

Chinese mission meets Mayor

Mayor Soumini Jain presenting a memento to Mayor Wang Jian of the Chinese city of Yiwu, in Kochi on Monday.

Yiwu civic body considering sister city deal with Kochi

A team of representatives from the civic body of Yiwu, a Chinese city, visited the Kochi Corporation on Monday to discuss possible trade and cultural collaborations between the two cities.

The eight-member team comprised Mayor Wang Jian and representatives of the foreign affairs and commerce wings of the Yiwu administration.

The delegation met Mayor Soumini Jain and other Corporation councillors for a preliminary discussion on establishing mutually beneficial relations in trade, education, tourism and technology.

The team arrived in Kochi to consider importing meat from a private group based in the city and promote Chinese products via the same group. “Since Kerala’s main export item to China is fish, possibilities of mutually beneficial trade relations can be considered,” Ms. Jain told the delegation.

The delegation is also considering a “sister city” agreement with Kochi to further cultural and trade ties.

“Proposals will be drawn up later after further discussions,” said Ms. Jain.

The Kochi Corporation has entered into agreements with a whole host of cities including Hangzhou in China, and cities in Russia, Sweden and the USA. The relations have ranged from cultural and educational exchanges to trade and knowledge-sharing.

