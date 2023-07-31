HamberMenu
Child’s murder in Aluva: identification parade to be held on Tuesday

July 31, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A test identification parade for the witnesses to identify the accused, Asafaq Alam, in the alleged brutal murder of a five-year-old migrant girl will be held at the Aluva sub jail on Tuesday.

The Ernakulam Rural police probing the case have received permission from the court concerned for conducting the parade, which would held by around 9 a.m., sources said. Thereafter, the police would move the court for taking the accused into custody.

Hereafter, the Ernakulam special court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children would be considering the case, and all the related documents, including the First Information Report (FIR) of the case, would be transferred there. The police had sought seven days’ custody of the accused in the remand report and the application would be considered by the court.

Murder of child in Aluva: SIT may leave for Bihar

The police have reached the conclusion for the time being that there was only one accused with sexual gratification as the sole motive.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim had sought justice for his daughter while declining to level any complaints against the police or the State government. He said that he wanted all those involved, whether one or more persons, be punished. He also reiterated his demand for capital punishment for the accused.

The accused has been charged under IPC Sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The child was abducted from near her home in Aluva on Friday by 3 p.m. and she was allegedly abused and murdered at the Aluva market before 5.30 p.m. Though the accused was nabbed around 9.30 p.m. the same night, the gruesome fate meted out to the child came to light when her body was recovered from the market by Saturday noon.

