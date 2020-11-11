Child’s death: DMO asked to set up panel

Kochi

11 November 2020 01:37 IST

State Human Rights Commission Chairman Antony Dominic has asked the District Medical Officer (DMO) to immediately constitute an expert medical panel to look into the matter of a three-year-old who died after having swallowed a coin in August. The family had raised allegations of medical negligence when the child died despite doctors having told them that the coin would pass without the need for any intervention.

The child had been taken first to the District Hospital, from where they were referred to the General Hospital. The General Hospital had referred them to the Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha. All three hospitals have informed the commission that they had not been negligent in treating the child. The SHRC has asked the District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural, to ensure that the investigation by the Binanipuram police in the case is completed soon.

The police chief had informed the commission that the cause of the child’s death could be ascertained only by a panel of medical experts.

Advertising

Advertising