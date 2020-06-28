Child’s condition improves

KOCHI

28 June 2020 21:19 IST

The two-month-old was assaulted by her father

The condition of a two-month-old child who sustained injury to her brain a week ago after her father assaulted her has significantly improved.

She was conscious and did not face any seizure after last week’s surgery, said a medical bulletin issued by Kolenchery Medical College on Sunday. The child has begun to look at her mother’s face and is smiling. She has also regained the ability to move her limbs and is taking breast milk. She has overcome the critical phase.

Her father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur is now in judicial custody after being charged with attempted murder. He reportedly used to slap the child when she cried.

Abhimanyu murder

The police team that is probing the murder of Abhimanyu M, a degree student of Maharaja’s College here in 2018, searched the portion of the Vembanad Lake near the Venduruthy overbridge, in a bid to recover the weapon used to stab him to death.

A scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services was roped in for this. Metal detectors and artificial lighting were used. Strong currents affected the search for the weapon, sources said.

Sahal Hamsa (23), who was among the attackers, had surrendered before the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court on July 18. Subsequently, half a dozen witnesses in the case identified him at an identification parade. He and other accused had reportedly thrown the weapon into the lake while escaping to West Kochi in an autorickshaw soon after the crime. All the 16 accused in the case, who are said to be sympathisers of Campus Front, have been nabbed.