Children’s Park to reopen on Nov. 14
After remaining closed for about three years on account of maintenance and repair, the Children’s Park in Ernakulam (Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Traffic Training Park) will be opened for children on November 14, according to the District Council for Child Welfare secretary.
Spread over five acres near the Marine Drive boat jetty, the park is owned by the District Council for Child Welfare.
