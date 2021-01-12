Children’s park to be opened in Feb.

Public to be allowed entry later in compliance with COVID-19 protocol

The renovated Children’s Park in the city is likely to be inaugurated in the first week of February, though the public may be allowed entry only later in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

A meeting chaired by T.J. Vinod, MLA, to take stock of the renovation work asked Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited (KEL), the implementing agency, to wrap up the remaining work in the next three weeks. The renovation funded by ₹4 crore sanctioned by the Department of Tourism got under way in April 2018.

The work was scheduled to be completed in 2019 but got delayed owing to reasons ranging from deluge, change of contractor midway through the work, and the pandemic.

Among the works to be completed include renovation of the recreation pond for pedal boating for which the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will initially buy five pedal boats. Mr. Vinod promised to set up a high-mast light in the middle of the park using his MLA Local Area Development Funds.

“It was also decided to invite tenders for renovating the now-defunct musical fountain and set up a medium-sized water theme park. It will be done on the design, build, operate, and transfer model, and the operator will share the revenue with the DTPC and the District Council for Child Welfare (DCCW),” said S. Vijayakumar, Secretary, DTPC.

Meanwhile, officials of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) said the construction of the new entrance to the park and fencing would be completed in a fortnight. Around 17 works, including deployment of modern gaming equipment, solar energy park, setting up of CCTVs, renovation of toilets, and provision for drinking water, are being done at the park. Work on the solar park is likely to be completed soon.

A team led by Mr. Vinod recently visited the park and reviewed the progress of work. He was accompanied by Tourism Joint Director Shahul Hameed, Deputy Director Biju Varghese, DCCW vice president S. Chandrasenan, KEL deputy general manager Snehalatha T.V., CSML team leader Ajayakumar, and Mr. Vijayakumar.