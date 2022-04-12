Children who lost their parents at Vennala may be moved to care home

They will be given counselling and mental health support, says CWC

The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) may take over the care and protection of two minor children traumatised by the alleged suicides of their parents and grandmother at their home at Vennala in the early morning hours of Monday.

The 12-year-old girl and six-year-old boy were put through the trauma of witnessing the lifeless bodies of their immediate family members, two of whom were found hanging and the other suspected to have taken poison, besides being dealt the shock of being asked by the father himself to join him before he allegedly hanged himself.

“We have asked the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to conduct a home visit and take over the custody of children shortly, if not immediately, considering that they may prefer to be in the company of a relative. They will be treated as children in need of care and protection and moved to care homes. Considering their traumatised state, they will be given counselling and mental health support to bring them back to a normal state,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson, CWC.

The children have chosen to stay with a relative for the time being till the rituals associated with the funeral are over. “We will assess the situation thereafter and will takeover the care of children if it so warrants,” said K.S. Sini, District Child Protection Officer after a team from DCPU visited their home.

Relatives willing to take care of the children can claim their custody though it will be subjected to a detailed inquiry. “The inquiry will be conducted by DCPU and the special juvenile police to assess whether the person concerned is fit to take care of the children as required under Section 52 of the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Ms. Joseph.

This is a challenging situation for CWC as well for this is the first such case in which the present committee has been left to handle a situation where two minor children have lost both their parents in such tragic situation.

Though CWC had taken into its care two children during the pandemic, it was in a starkly different context where the father had died previously and mother fell victim to COVID-19.