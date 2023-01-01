Children orphaned by pandemic piecing together their lives

January 01, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - KOCHI

Eight children, including five girls, left orphaned by the pandemic in Ernakulam district are piecing together their lives at their foster homes after close relatives took all of them under their wings.

Only two among them were under the age of 10, while all the rest were teenagers with one exceeding 18 years since then. They had either lost both parents or the only parent who was taking care of them to the pandemic. The Women and Child Development department had arranged for putting them under the care of their relatives.

“We are closely monitoring their welfare and ensuring that they receive proper education. Often, we get in touch with them and have also formed a WhatsApp group to keep the communication channel open. The District Collector is also in the mix of things in her capacity as their patron,” said Sini K.S., District Child Protection Officer.

None of the children had to be lodged in a child care institution though that avenue also remains open till they attain the age of 18, if they happen to face any hardship in the households of their relatives.

The children are entitled to financial assistance both from the Central and State governments. Funds are being allocated in lots in proportion to their age and will not exceed ₹10 lakh in the case of Central government assistance and ₹3 lakh in the case of State government aid.

“Funds are being credited to the joint accounts held by the children and a member of their caretaker family. The beneficiary alone can withdraw the amount only on attaining the age of maturity,” said Ms. Mini.

Besides, the beneficiaries received an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 from the Revenue department. The Women and Child Development department also offers them a monthly allocation of ₹2,000.

Ullas Thomas, district panchayat president, said the local bodies concerned could put up projects for the welfare of the children and get them approved by the District Planning Committee.