Children hurl a volley of questions to Ernakulam District Collector

November 19, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Who is responsible when children get injured after falling into open drains? What are the recommendations for curriculum revision? How can one become a Collector? Shouldn’t there be arts and sports teachers to develop the skills of children? Why can’t there be statues of scientists in parks alongside those of ‘Kuttoosan’ and ‘Dakini’ (characters from a popular children’s series)?

These were some of the questions hurled at District Collector Renu Raj during an interaction at the valedictory function of the week-long Children’s Day celebrations organised by the Women and Child Development department here on Saturday. Much to the relief of the Collector, the children were satisfied with her replies.

The programme was also part of the State government’s anti-drugs campaign. Ms. Raj inaugurated the function held at Children’s Home at Kakkanad. “Drugs are all around us in different forms and are trying to invade our lives. Children are being trapped by drug mafia by portraying drugs as an easy route to money. Children should have the determination to say ‘no’ to drugs no matter what the temptations are. This will help society get rid of drugs,” said Ms. Raj.

Several programmes were held at 73 children’s homes over the last three days. Winners were awarded prizes. District Judge Honey M. Varghese presided. District Legal Services Authority Secretary N. Ranjith Krishnan delivered the introductory lecture.