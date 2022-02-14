Children from ‘COVID generation’ experience schools for first time

Majority of CBSE schools set to resume classes next week

Anganvadis reopened on Monday after a gap of more than 23 months. Students in one of the Aangawadis in Kochi after the reopening. Photo by:Vibhu.H. | Photo Credit: Vibhu. H

Children belonging to what is being regarded as the “COVID generation” experienced learning beyond the computer screens as many schools threw open the pre-primary classes for the first time on Monday since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

While they were familiar with schooling thanks to online classes, most of them hardly had any clue of the etiquette to be followed in schools as they took in everything with wide-eyed enthusiasm.

“We had been prepping them for the school for the last one week during the online classes like wearing the masks and using sanitisers on cue. We have identified a few open air spots for classes taking advantage of our large campus and where they are allowed to remove their masks. Things like falling in line and walking steadily seem alien to them owing to their lack of school experience,” said Shirley Somasundaram, theatre personality and principal of the KG section of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, where 78 out of the 126 UKG children turned up for the half-day class as teachers engaged children with games and songs.

In SRV LP School 9 out of the 12 pre-primary students turned up for the day. The opening of pre-primary classes proved to be sole highlight of the day as classes up to standard 9 resumed after nearly a three-week break following the surge in Covid-19 cases in January.

While government and aided schools reopened on Monday, the majority of the CBSE schools are set to resume classes next week. As per the statistics available with the Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, 11,301 teachers and 94,991 students turned up in classes 1-10.

“The turnout of the students was almost similar to what it was before the closure,” said Radhakrishnan, a faculty member of Government Girls High School. Things were similar in the neighbouring SRV High School as well where eighth standard had the lowest turnout as parents seemed to continue with a wait-and-watch approach, said Radhika C., headmistress.

“We had the lowest turnout in Standard V probably because they have to be dropped by parents unlike students in higher classes. In the high school classes, we had maximum turnout as we accommodated two students each in a bench in keeping with the COVID protocol,” said Sister Magie, headmistress of St. Teresa’s High School.