Children from Aluva School for Blind to be part of ISL excitement

February 26, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - KOCHI

They will be leading the players from Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC to Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium for the last ISL league match

The Hindu Bureau

Children from the School for the Blind, Aluva, going for their practice session at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It will be a memorable occasion for the special children of the School for the Blind, Aluva, on Sunday when they lead their favourite players from Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ground at Kaloor here for the last ISL league match. As many as 22 students from the school have been chosen for the privilege.

Headmistress Jiji Varghese said the children were out to practice their roles on Saturday at the Kaloor stadium. She added that she was happy for the children as they would join the great wave of enthusiasm at the stadium that had hosted spirited matches in the ISL league in the past.

When the match organisers invited children from the school, it was a dream come true for them. It has been their desire to be part of the big stage ever since they experienced the motivational presence of Ghanim Al-Muftah, who was the World Cup ambassador in Qatar. Now, the opportunity has come their way to speak to their favourite players and to be with them for a while.

The school authorities said the ISL organisers had set a great example by inviting differently abled children to the forefront of popular events such as the ISL. The step will help society at large widen its vision for differently abled people. It is a progressive and admirable step. The match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC on Sunday will also be an occasion for the children to vociferously support their favourite team on a wider stage.

