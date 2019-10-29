Child rights panel takes suo motu case

The proclamation of faith by blood by Sunday School children at an event organised by the Jacobite Church at Kothamangalam has invited the wrath of the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights, which has booked a suo motu case.

The commission has sought reports from the Director General of Police and the Ernakulam District Collector on the event.

The act of using children, especially minors, as a tool for protest was unacceptable and in violation of rules, said P. Suresh, chairman of the commission.

Children have every right to unite among themselves and stage protests for safeguarding their rights. However, the law forbids the use of children, especially minors, as tools in the hands of adults. Such acts of proclaiming their faith using blood are a violation of the rights of children, he said.