Child rights panel seeks report on selection trial fiasco

May 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought reports from stakeholders on the hardships faced by young children who turned up at the Panamppilly Nagar Government School ground for the Under-15 selection trials for the Kerala Blasters’ Residential Academy earlier this week.

Children and their parents had to languish outside the venue for hours on Monday after the school gate remained locked and they were denied access to the ground owing to what turned out to be an internal rift between the Kerala Sports Council (KSC) and the District Sports Council (DSC).

“We have sought reports from the Kerala Sports Council, District Sports Council, Kerala Blasters, and the Kochi Corporation since the school comes under the jurisdiction of the civic body. We have asked the parties to submit their reports within a fortnight. Further action, if any, would be taken based on the reports,” said K.V. Manoj Kumar, Chairperson of the Commission.

While the DSC claimed that the Kerala Blasters owed it over ₹8 lakh in rent dues, the KSC shot down those claims. The KSC said the Kerala Blasters had the right to use the ground for practice and selection trials as per an agreement with it.

The school gate was reportedly locked on the instructions of DSC president P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, who apologised a day after the trials for the hardships faced by children. He, however, stuck to his allegations that the agreement between the KSC and the Kerala Blasters was illegal.