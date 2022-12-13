Child protection committees in local bodies in Ernakulam directed to review their functioning

December 13, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Child protection committees at the local-body-level will be activated to pre-empt institutional shelter for children and ensure their safe restoration with families as much as possible.

A decision to this effect was taken at the district-level child protection committee meeting chaired by district panchayat president Ullas Thomas. Stakeholders associated with children’s welfare attended the meeting, which was held for the first time after two years marred by the pandemic.

“While local bodies have child protection committees, they do not meet frequently. Now, a direction has been issued to them to meet and review the functioning of the committee on a quarterly basis without fail,” said Mr. Thomas.

The district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is insistent on sending children to care homes only as a last resort. “The focus must be on preventive action for which vulnerable children in each local body should be mapped ensuring timely interventions rather than intervening later on, when children have been victimised. The various schemes for the welfare and safety of children should also be implemented without fail,” said CWC Chairperson Shaju K.K.

District Child Protection Officer Sini K.S. said the efficient functioning of child protection committees was vital so that issues facing children were addressed locally and did not drag on to the district committee, leaving it to tackle overwhelmingly large number of cases.

“We are now regularly conducting drives to rescue children in city and rural areas alternatively. Strict action is taken where children, especially those aged less than 14 years, are found in unsafe circumstances,” she said.

But the drives are not without their share of risks as those involved in exploiting children seem organised and get wind of such drives as soon as they begin. “Children simply seem to vanish for days soon after such drives. Children also seem to be aware of our intentions and take to their heels as soon they sight us, exposing them to potentially dangerous accidents,” said Ms. Sini.

The meeting also reviewed the working of the District Child Protection Unit, CWC, Juvenile Justice Board, Special Juvenile Police Unit, and Childline.