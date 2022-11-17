Child falls into drain in Kochi, rescued

November 17, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-year-old child had a miraculous escape after he fell into a drain at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Thursday night.

His mother Athira said she too jumped into the drain and managed to hold the child by her feet. “My cousin and a few other people who were in the vicinity pulled us to safety. The child was taken to a multi-specialty hospital where he will be kept under observation for a day,” she said.

Civic agencies must make amends and cover all drains with slabs so that such incidents never occur again, she added.

Karthik Pramod, a youth who along with Karthik Sreeja, Aditya, Riyon, and Sanju who helped pull them out, said they were sitting on the roadside when they were alerted on hearing the scream of the child’s mother.

Sources in the hospital said the child was out of danger, and that there were no visible injuries.