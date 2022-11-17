Child falls into drain in Kochi, rescued

November 17, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The open drain at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi into which a three-year-old child fell on Thursday night.

A three-year-old child had a miraculous escape after he fell into a drain at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother Athira said she too jumped into the drain and managed to hold the child by her feet. “My cousin and a few other people who were in the vicinity pulled us to safety. The child was taken to a multi-specialty hospital where he will be kept under observation for a day,” she said.

Civic agencies must make amends and cover all drains with slabs so that such incidents never occur again, she added.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karthik Pramod, a youth who along with Karthik Sreeja, Aditya, Riyon, and Sanju who helped pull them out, said they were sitting on the roadside when they were alerted on hearing the scream of the child’s mother.

Sources in the hospital said the child was out of danger, and that there were no visible injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US