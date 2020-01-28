Child drowns in well

A two-year-old boy fell into a well and drowned at his house near Muppathadam Junction on Monday around 6 p.m. Though the child, Adik, son of Anson of Vatteparambil House, was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

“The well was 34-feet deep as our 35-foot ladder had only one rung jetting out when it was placed in the well. The child was under seven or eight feet of water with sludge at the bottom,” said Eloor Fire and Rescue Services sources. As there was lack of oxygen inside the well, officers Abdul Salaam and Nithin had to wear breathing apparatus to venture to the bottom.

Though the personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) all the while taking him to the hospital, the child was declared brought dead.

It was unclear how the child fell into the well. The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.