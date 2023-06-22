Child airlifted from Agatti island to Kochi

June 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A two-and-a-half-year-old child was airlifted from Agatti island to Kochi by the Navy on Wednesday night, braving rough weather owing to the monsoon.

A naval Dornier from INS Garuda at the Southern Naval Command was deployed for the emergency medical evacuation at a request made by the Lakshadweep Administration. The child suffering from Febrile Seizure Aspiration Pneumonia and respiratory failure has since been admitted in a hospital in Kochi where she is recovering.

The ongoing efforts towards operationalising the Agatti airfield for night operations have paved the way for undertaking quick humanitarian aid and casualty evacuation missions.