Child abuse cases rose as lockdown progressed

The number of child abuse cases reported with the Childline in Ernakulam district progressively increased during the two months of lockdown, hinting that children were vulnerable to abuse despite being locked up in their homes surrounded by their immediate families.

While nine cases categorised as protection from abuse — which includes sexual, physical and emotional abuse — were reported in April, that number increased more than four-fold to 38 in May, which was more than the monthly average prior to the lockdown.

The corresponding numbers in January, February and March were 31, 47, and 25 respectively.

The number of child sexual abuse cases for the lockdown period was less than what it was before. While no such cases were reported in April, seven cases were reported in May whereas in the preceding three months it was 9, 11 and 11 respectively.

“Of the seven cases reported in May, two children were engaged in an affair, two were abused by their relatives and three by neighbours. The police have registered First Information Reports in all these cases,” said Childline district coordinator Jithin Xavier.

Six cases each of physical abuse were reported in April and May, which were less than the 16, 15 and 11 cases reported between January and March. “The physical abuse against children were mostly the result of domestic friction, with even grandparents and step-parents turning out to be culprits,” said Mr. Xavier.

Cases of emotional abuse made a quantum jump from a mere three cases in April to 25 cases in May, which, incidentally, was the sum of such cases for the three preceding months taken together. Children getting caught in petty fights between their families and neighbours and ending up verbally abused in the process was common. Alcoholism of fathers and general neglect towards children also emotionally scarred them, said Mr. Xavier.

Meanwhile, schools remaining closed has dealt a severe blow to the flow of information to Childline. “Children mostly confided in their teachers, who, in turn, alerted us. However, that critical information channel remains snapped for the time being,” he said.