Chilavannur Bund Road development being fast-tracked

GCDA working to complete land acquisition on the stretch

One of the bottlenecked portions of Chilavannur Bund Road. The widening of the road will decongest SA Road and the southern side of Vyttila Junction. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is in advanced stages of discussions with landowners to complete the land acquisition process to clear bottlenecks on the 4-km-long Chilavannur Bund Road that will decongest the entire SA Road and the southern side of Vyttila Junction.

The road that will link Thykoodam on the National Highway Bypass with Thevara on MG Road could have been realised a decade ago, but for the inordinate delay in acquiring a 250-metre-long stretch comprising three houses and a bigger plot that belonged to a church.

Efforts to complete the land acquisition process by providing alternative land to plot owners gained momentum after K. Chandran Pillai assumed charge as Chairman of the authority. The road will be handed over to the Kochi Corporation for further development, once the requisite land is acquired. This is because the civic agency is better placed to mobilise funds for its development, it is learnt.

The GCDA is banking hope on the State government according sanction within a month or two to complete the land acquisition process. The agency recently held a few rounds of discussions with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to widen the narrow bellmouth near the Thykoodam underpass to enable smooth entry and exit from the road. The service road of the NH Bypass here will be widened as part of this. A culvert in the vicinity too might have to be widened, sources said.

Once developed, the Bund Road will provide motorists and pedestrians with a scenic new corridor which will abut the Chilavannur backwaters. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has proposed a bridge en route as part of its Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project to rejuvenate major canals in the city.

Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

Yet another road that the GCDA is expected to hand over to the Kochi Corporation is Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. The authority has been awaiting administrative sanction since early 2022 to re-tender a ₹2.50-crore project to renovate the footpath and drains on either side of the road. The road is expected to be handed over to the Corporation once this work is completed.

BOT bridge

The GCDA is also readying to hand over the Mattanchery BOT bridge to the PWD (Bridges wing) post-Onam. A Government Order (GO) by the Local Self Government department is awaited in this regard. The PWD is subsequently expected to resurface the potholed bridge.