HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Secretary, judge inspect site for proposed High Court building

Visit part of studying feasibility of the 27-acre area near HMT at Kalamassery

January 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A high-level team of officials including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy ,District Collector Renu Raj, and Law Secretary V. Hari Nair along with High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar on Friday inspected the proposed site at Kalamassery for a new High Court building.  

A high-level team of officials including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy ,District Collector Renu Raj, and Law Secretary V. Hari Nair along with High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar on Friday inspected the proposed site at Kalamassery for a new High Court building.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

A high-level team of officials, including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, District Collector Renu Raj, Law Secretary V. Hari Nair, High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq, and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar inspected the site-around 27 acres-near HMT at Kalamassery for the proposed new High Court building.

The High Court has not yet taken a decision on relocating itself out of the city. The visit was a part of studying the feasibility and other aspects of the site before placing the proposal before the full court, which will take a final call on the matter, according to High Court sources.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.