Chief Secretary, judge inspect site for proposed High Court building

January 13, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

A high-level team of officials, including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, District Collector Renu Raj, Law Secretary V. Hari Nair, High Court Building Committee member Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq, and High Court Registrar General P. Krishnakumar inspected the site-around 27 acres-near HMT at Kalamassery for the proposed new High Court building.

The High Court has not yet taken a decision on relocating itself out of the city. The visit was a part of studying the feasibility and other aspects of the site before placing the proposal before the full court, which will take a final call on the matter, according to High Court sources.