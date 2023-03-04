Chief Secretary asks police to probe Brahmapuram fire

March 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Police Chief (Kochi City) has been asked to probe and submit a report on the circumstances that led to the massive fire breakout at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to take stock of the progress of firefighting operations on Saturday. There were allegations that heaps of plastic waste were deliberately set ablaze.

District Collector Renu Raj asked people living in Brahmapuram and adjoining areas to remain indoors on Sunday since the smoke could not be brought under control yet. She also urged owners of shops and other establishments in the affected areas to keep their businesses closed on the day. The direction was issued on the recommendation of the Health Secretary.

Ms. Raj directed the District Medical Officer to make arrangements at primary health centres, private hospitals, and the general hospital for treating people in the neighbourhood or firefighters complaining of any health issues. An oxygen kiosk will also be opened at Brahmapuram. The Collector dubbed these as precautionary measures as no major health issues had been reported so far.

She claimed that the flames from plastic garbage heaps could be controlled though smoke keeps billowing off them. Efforts have been intensified to control that for which more fire tenders will be deployed.

The active fire zone of the 100-acres has been split into six sectors for coordinated firefighting. While four sectors have been assigned to the Fire and Rescue Services, the other two are split between the Indian Navy and BPCL.

In addition to the existing 27 units, more fire tenders of the Cochin Port Authority and the Kochi airport will be deployed on Sunday. Two heavy duty pumps will be brought from Alappuzha for pumping water from a nearby waterbody. Smaller diesel pumps will also be mobilised.

The shifting directions of wind is also affecting firefighting operations. This further fanned the smoke. The aerial spraying of water using helicopter had to be suspended as it led to intensified smoke, causing problems to firefighters on the ground. Aerial spraying will resume if needed, the Collector said.