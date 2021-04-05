Chief of Defence Staff in city

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, arrived on a two-day visit to Southern Naval Command here on Saturday. This is his first visit to Kochi after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff. He would review the training infrastructure at Southern Naval Command - the Training Command of Indian Navy. Gen. Rawat would also visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited and review its progress.

He would also visit various professional training schools and witness the Damage Control Training Facility at the Naval Base here.