Chief Minister to inaugurate lit fest at Fort Kochi on Friday

May 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Yuvadhara Literature Fest at Fort Kochi on May 12.

Around 300 writers, artists, and film and theatre personalities from the country and abroad will attend the three-day event organised by Yuvadhara magazine. There will be nearly 80 sessions on various topics. Benyamin, author, is the festival director.

Book fest, musical nite, and art events will be held as part of the fest. Those expected to attend the programme include Arundhati Roy, Gitanjali Sree, Lakshman Gaikwad, N.S. Madhavan, Zacharia, K. Satchidanandan, Perarivalan, and Arputham Ammal.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, will hoist the festival flag at 4 p.m. on Thursday. P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, will inaugurate the book fest. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the valedictory session on May 14, according to the organisers.

