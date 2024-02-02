Chief Minister to inaugurate IBS campus at Infopark on February 4

February 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the second fully owned campus of IT firm IBS Software at Infopark here on February 4.

The 14-storey facility, which is spread over 4.20 acres, can accommodate over 3,000 professionals in 3.2 lakh sq. ft of office space in the first phase.

Since 2005, IBS Software has been operating at Infopark, Kochi, from leased offices. The company’s first fully owned campus is located at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, according to a release.

V.K. Mathews, founder and executive chairman of the company, said here on Friday that the company’s business operation was spread across 35 countries, employing over 5,000 professionals from 42 nationalities. Around 35% of the employees were women, he said.

The company had acquired U.S.-based travel technology provider ‘Above Property Services’ for ₹750 crore in January, he added.