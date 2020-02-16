Chief Minister seeks help to combat drug menace

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed anguish at the widespread use of drugs by youngsters and urged people to cooperate with the police and Excise departments to rein in the menace.

He was speaking after launching the mobile app, Yodhav, introduced by the City Police Commissionerate to enable the public to alert the police about the sale, use, transportation and distribution of drugs, here on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan said the public could inform enforcement agencies by remaining completely anonymous. Information can be passed on to the WhatsApp number 99959-66666 while remaining unknown even to the police, he added.

The Chief Minister also launched a slew of other projects of the police in the city on the occasion, including the Cyberdome, cybercrime police station, new building of the Infopark police station, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, and the lower subordinate quarters for police personnel. He also unveiled a model of the new police complex to be built at Marine Drive.

Mr. Vijayan said the state-of-the-art Cyberdome was aimed at protecting people from cybercriminals. Apart from identifying and pre-empting cybercrimes, the Cyberdome will create awareness about cybersecurity, he added.

Qualified officers

The cyber police station is solely meant for investigation of petitions registered under the Information Technology Act. The station will be manned by police officers trained in Information Technology. Mr. Vijayan said the station was capable of effectively probing cybercrimes, including online financial frauds.

Speedy action can now be taken against cybercrimes with the setting up of cyber police stations at Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, the Chief Minister said, adding that forensic evidence was pivotal in investigation. The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory launched here is the fourth in the State after the ones in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Thrissur.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was duty-bound to ensure proper accommodation for police personnel.

In his welcome address, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police were also racing along the modernisation path at a time when virtual courts had become a reality.

He added that a police station devoid of paper and staff would become a reality at Infopark by August.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, presided over the function. K.J. Maxy, MLA, Mayor Soumini Jain, District Collector S. Suhas, Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J. Thachankary, and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare were among those who were present.