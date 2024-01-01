GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promises all support for KSINC in its endeavours

Oil tanker carrier Poseidon and acid carrier Lekshmi, built under the aegis of the KSINC, commissioned; idea of maritime cluster closer to reality, says Industries Minister P. Rajeeve

January 01, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Barges Poseidon and Lekshmi by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation were commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 1.

Barges Poseidon and Lekshmi by the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation were commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 1. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for emerging out of losses during the last financial year and promised all support to the State entity in its future endeavours. He was speaking at the commissioning of two barges, oil tanker carrier Poseidon and acid carrier Lekshmi, built under the aegis of the KSINC, in Kochi on Monday.

The barges were built at a cost of around ₹20 crore with substantial State government support. Internal accruals from the KSINC too went into the completion of the barges, which are expected to augment the Corporation’s income through fuel bunkering as well as ferrying chemicals for potential customers such as Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT).

Mr. Vijayan congratulated those who envisioned the expansion of the KSINC’s business and got the barges ready in time. He recalled that the KSINC had a history of building water vessels, including solar boats.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the idea of a maritime cluster, which emerged during the Chief Minister’s visit to Norway, was reaching fruition at present. The maritime cluster was conceived on the basis of ideas generated during the Norway visit. The KSINC would have a big role to play in the formation of the cluster and its expansion, he said.

The 1,400-tonne oil tanker barge Poseidon was built with ₹12.32 crore from the State government and ₹3.02 crore from the KSINC funds at the Vijay Marine Shipyard in Goa. The 300-tonne capacity acid carrier Lekshmi was built with ₹3 crore from the State government and ₹1.50 crore from the KSINC funds at the Thoppumpady slipway operated by the Corporation.

Vijay Marine Services Shipyard managing director Sooraj Khilani and managing partner Anantha Krishnan of Krishna Marine, which built the acid carrier, were presented with mementos by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

