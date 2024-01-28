GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister living in fear of Central agencies, says Kerala opposition leader V.D. Satheesan

January 28, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scared of speaking out against the Governor and the Union government as he lives in perpetual fear of Central agencies, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on January 27, Mr. Satheesan dubbed the latest spat between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Students Federation of India (SFI) activists as a farcical political drama being played out for long between the Governor and the State government.

He accused the Chief Minister of remaining silent even when the Governor insulted the Legislative Assembly (by restricting the policy address to less than two minutes) and also when he made a scathing attack on the government during the Republic Day parade.

Mr. Satheesan cited the alleged ‘double standard’ in dealing with protests against the Chief Minister and the Governor. While DYFI goons were unleashed on Kerala Students Union and Youth Congress activists for protesting against the Chief Minister, the government was facilitating SFI activists to protest against the Governor.

He challenged the government to protest against the Centre as initially announced and which, he alleged, was later reduced to a public meeting. The ongoing protest against the Centre is an eyewash to fool the people. The Governor has come to the rescue of the government whenever the latter was in crisis, he alleged.

Mr. Satheeshan said the Opposition’s policy to oppose both the Governor and the government had proved right. The two were hand in glove in committing irregularities at universities, he added.

