Chief Minister is jittery, says Satheesan

Mediapersons barred from wearing black masks at Pinarayi’s programme

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday asked why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who brags about having walked amidst drawn swords, is afraid of people wearing black masks.

Referring to the curb on mediapersons wearing black masks at Mr. Vijayan's programme in Kottayam, Mr. Satheesan said that the unprecedented security cover for the Chief Minister indicated that he had something to hide in the wake of allegations in the gold smuggling case. "Why is he so afraid and rattled? Would you not have boycotted the event, if the Congress had asked you not to wear black masks," he asked mediapersons here.

Mr. Satheesan asked why the government had not yet questioned Shaj Kiran, who hit the headlines after ‘threatening’ gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh for revealing the names of the Chief Minister’s wife and daughter in connection with the case. “They would not question him, as he is their middleman. It is a shame that the State Vigilance Chief had called this person 33 times,” he said.

He criticised the ‘silence’ of the Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, despite the serious allegations raised against the Chief Minister by the accused in the gold smuggling case. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also keeping mum. The non-bailable case against K. Surendran, BJP State president, in the Manjeswaram bribery case was taken just before the government realised that the accused in the gold smuggling case would come up with certain revelations. The Sangh Parivar and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) would soon arrive at a mutual settlement to save their face,” he said.