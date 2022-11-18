Chief Minister derailing probe into the letter row at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation: V. D Satheesan

November 18, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan on Friday accused the Crime Branch of going by the script penned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to derail the probe into the letter row in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have stooped to the such a low that they took the statement of Anavoor Nagappan, the Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), over phone. The Police should have examined the district office of the CPI(M) to trace the letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to the district secretary asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the city Corporation. The Police have lost the confidence of the public, he alleged.

Trending

Mr. Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of trying to save his party members in his capacity as head of the Home Department. He should realise that the entire State is watching the illegal backdoor appointments made in government departments and public sector institutions. About 1 lakh such illegal appointments were made by the Left government, he alleged.

The Opposition Leader said that the United Democratic Front will take over the agitation being launched by the Youth Congress against the illegal appointments. On the allegation by the CPI(M) that the Congress leaders had also recommended names of their choice during the UDF rule, Mr. Satheesan said that there was nothing wrong in recommending a name for appointment as government pleader as the selection process was based on the discretion of the government and not on the basis of a written test and interview.

ADVERTISEMENT