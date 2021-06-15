Chief middleman in drug racket held

KOCHI

15 June 2021 21:44 IST

The Special Investigation Squad has arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of 2 kg of MDMA from Karukutty near Angamaly earlier this month.

The arrested man was identified as Suresh, 36, of Thiruvalloor in Tamil Nadu. He is suspected to be the main middleman of the Chennai-based drug racket.

Money towards the consignment was reportedly deposited by clients in his account. So far, the police have made four arrests in the case.

He had links with the other three arrested and was nabbed from Madurai on the direction of K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Though he resisted the arrest, the police fended it off.

The police had seized the drug worth crores of rupees while being allegedly smuggled in from Chennai on a pickup van on June 5. A hunt is on for more accused persons.